Grade the Trade: Warriors give up two hall-of-famers for 4-time All-Star in mock deal
Golden State Warriors Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rui Hachimura and Garrison Mathews
Golden State Warriors Lose: Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos, 2026 First-Round Pick, Top Five Protected 2028 First-Round Pick
This is a huge seven-player deal for the Warriors headlined by the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns and the departure of franchise legend Draymond Green. You can make the case the veteran forward has again ruined the franchise's campaign, with Green having missed 21 games through suspension this season that follows his infamous incident with Jordan Poole in training camp of 2022.
Yet when the 34-year-old has been on the floor, he's remained arguably Golden State's second-most valuable player behind Stephen Curry. Green has still proven himself one of the league's best defenders, particularly over the last two games where he's almost single-handedly led his team to wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.
The Warriors may spend the offseason debating how much they can balance Green's indiscretions with his on-court impact. If they've decided enough is enough with the four-time All-Star, then upgrading to a younger asset in a similar position does have some merit.
But swapping Green for Towns isn't so simple given all the other pieces involved. Paul has been a handy addition for Golden State this season, but it's unlikely the 38-year-old is much of a roadblock in a deal like this where his exorbitant salary is required.
However, Dunleavy and the front office may have a harder time accepting the loss of Jackson-Davis and a pair of first-round picks. No one's debating that Towns is a far better player than the 24-year-old rookie, yet Jackson-Davis is on an incredibly valuable contract for three more seasons and has already proven himself as a fit in the Warrior system.
Jackson-Davis would also be excellent as insurance for Towns who has had two significant leg injuries in the last 18 months, the latest of which was a torn meniscus that's seen him missing since March 4. Head coach Steve Kerr could also play the duo together, with Towns having played primarily as a power-forward next to Rudy Gobert over the last two seasons.
With plenty to debate and evaluate, let's conclude whether the Warriors would actually make this trade were it on the table: