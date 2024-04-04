Grade the Trade: Warriors give up two hall-of-famers for 4-time All-Star in mock deal
Would the Warriors make this trade?
Golden State have lacked star power this season, so adding a 28-year-old who's already made four All-Star appearances is certainly worth consideration. Towns has averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season, having shot over 50% from the floor and an incredibly efficient 42.3% from three-point range. 'KAT' is also starting a four-year, $221.1 million contract though, meaning the franchise would be committing even more long-term money that would undoubtedly cause hesitation.
Garrison Matthews would be nothing but depth, though Rui Hachimura would be a legitimate rotation player, even if he's not swinging the Warriors' decision in either direction on such a massive trade. The 26-year-old has averaged 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game for the Lakers this season, and according to Bailey could even earn a starting role for Golden State in the new setup.
"This move might not guarantee the Warriors' return to that tier, but it should get them closer while also making the starting five younger. The Dubs would emerge with a lineup of Curry, Thompson (if they re-sign him) or Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins (unless they can find another home for him), a floor-spacing 4 in Rui Hachimura and an All-Star center in Karl-Anthony Towns."- Andy Bailey
It's unlikely Hachimura would surpass Jonathan Kuminga in the rotation -- not sure if that's an oversight from Bailey or perhaps an indication that the Warriors may look at another deal involving the 21-year-old forward.
Assuming Kuminga does remain, a frontcourt of he and Towns would be interesting given the combination of downhill rim pressure and three-point shooting. Golden State would be significantly worse on the other end, with Green having led the second-best defense in the league during the team's current five-game winning-streak.
Summary:
It's not an horrendous trade for the Warriors, but nor is it a good one. Sure, the upside is there with a tandem of Curry and Towns, though it's also risky given the latter's contract, recent injury history, questionable fit, and defensive limitations. Giving up a franchise legend in Green, along with Jackson-Davis and future assets, doesn't seem worthwhile regardless of how desperate Golden State may be after a disappointing season.
Grade: C