Grade the Trade: Warriors give up on Kuminga for star forward in tantalizing pitch
The Golden State Warriors finally did it. It took altogether too long, likely delayed by Steve Kerr's unwillingness to play him significant minutes, but Jonathan Kuminga is now stepping onto the stage under the big lights and thriving. The third-year forward is putting up 20 points or more game after game, and his athleticism is absolutely necessary on this slow and aging team.
Kuminga is ascending to the next level right now, taking the mantle of co-star from the shoulders of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins and proving himself up to the task. Yet for any player who takes a massive leap forward, there is always the question: is this the next step in their development, or is it simply a shot stretch?
If the former, the Warriors have a future star on their hands. If the latter, they will find themselves right back in a difficult position in a few weeks. That's why it makes sense to at least ask the question: should the Warriors trade Kuminga at the peak of his value?
Should the Warriors sell high on Kuminga?
That's the argument put forth by NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh, among others, given the sudden explosion from Kuminga. Capture that trajectory in a bottle, convince another team to trade the present for the future, and bring back a star who can help Stephen Curry and the Warriors win this year, rather than waiting as Kuminga fully realizes this potential.
Let's look at the trade proposed and see whether it would make sense for the Warriors to pull the trigger.