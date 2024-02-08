Grade the Trade: Warriors give up on Kuminga for star forward in tantalizing pitch
Laying out the trade
The Golden State Warriors are not having the season that they hoped to, but they have discovered that their roster is stocked with quality depth. Players like Cory Joseph and Dario Saric are too good to be DNP'd each night, while young players like Brandin Podiemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have proven themselves ready already in their rookie season.
The problem for the Warriors is that they no longer have a second scorer to pair with Curry. Kevin Durant is long gone, but so are Jordan Poole and the Andrew Wiggins of two seasons ago. There is no one on this roster ready to step up except for probably Kuminga, and for all that he is playing great lately he doesn't have the pedigree yet of a reliable second option.
Is such a player available on the trade market? It's not immediately clear, but for the most part such stars are not being moved by their teams. The lone exception may be found in Utah, and that's the deal pitched by Haberstroh -- although he's certainly no stranger to Warriors trade rumors.
The Utah Jazz aren't contending for a title this season or next, but getting a rising star who is younger and less expensive than Lauri Markkanen could make sense for the right price. This might just be it, with two high-upside first-round picks to go with Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, a player who both fits a positional need for the Jazz and offers an intriguing buy-low opportunity.
Would the Warriors even consider such a bold move?