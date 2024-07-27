Grade the Trade: Rival helps Warriors fulfill Markkanen dream in 3-team proposed deal
Lauri Markkanen and Jonathan Kuminga headline huge seven-player proposed trade
Should the Warriors remain hellbent on keeping Brandin Podziemski, it's likely they'll have to give up Jonathan Kuminga instead. The issue is that the Jazz don't want to be handing out a $150+ million contract to a young player they just acquired, which is where the Kings come in as outlined by Pincus in the below proposal:
Golden State Warriors receive: Lauri Markkanen
Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga
Utah Jazz receive: Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, top five protected 2025 first-round pick (from Warriors - 2026 unprotected if doesn't convey), 2026 Hawks second-round pick (from Warriors), top five protected 2027 first-round pick swap (from Warriors - 2028 Hawks second-round pick if doesn't convey), unprotected 2028 first-round pick (from Kings), 2030 first-round pick swap (from Kings)
Would the Utah Jazz make this trade?
Let's start with the Jazz given the complexity of what they'd actually be receiving for Markkanen here. For starters they'd have to clear up roster spots to bring back five players -- a trio of young wings in Moses Moody, Colby Jones and Gui Santos, along with two more veteran players in Kevin Huerter and Kevon Looney.
Then there's the picks which can be somewhat simplified as Utah receiving two first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, and a second-round pick. The biggest gripe may come down to the fact they're not receiving an absolute blue-chip young prospect, nor are they getting the absolute full array of first-round picks.
It's not a bad deal by any means, but if the Jazz are willing to accept this, what's stopping them from accepting a package of Moody, salary filler and all the picks the Warriors have to offer in a simplified two-team trade? Golden State could essentially give them an additional first-round pick and first-round pick swap which would likely be more valuable than the combination of Huerter and Jones.