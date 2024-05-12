Grade the Trade: Warriors add 2022 All-Star in four-player proposed deal
The Golden State Warriors are seemingly on the brink of extensive change this offseason, well aware that their 2023-24 season fell far below expectation.
It's sure to be a busy few months for the franchise who will have to navigate the NBA draft, free agency and the exploration of potential trades in the hope of rising back towards the top of the Western Conference.
Atlanta Hawks' guard Dejounte Murray could become a prime trade candidate for rival teams including the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors' have a number of clear flaws to address this offseason, starting with greater support for Stephen Curry with whom the franchise have often over-relied upon across the past two seasons.
They'll also have a decision to make on Curry's back-up in Chris Paul who holds a $30 million non-guaranteed deal for next season. If Golden State move on from the 12-time All-Star as expected, who do they turn to as the leader of the non-Curry minutes?
One way to help alleviate both issues would be to look at Dejounte Murray, with the Atlanta Hawks expected to split up the back court duo of he and Trae Young. A Murray trade was well speculated ahead of the mid-season deadline, and could well be explored again in the coming months.
Murray wouldn't be a perfect fit by any means, particularly if Klay Thompson re-signs in free agency. The 27-year-old may not be the at the top of the Warriors' wish list, but he could prove worthwhile as secondary scorer/shot creator next to Curry, and as the lead man in the 15-18 minutes when the two-time MVP is off the floor.
In a recent article looking at five blockbuster trades, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a trade that sees Murray head to the Bay. Let's have a look at the suggest four-player deal, and whether both teams would agree to the move: