Grade the Trade: Warriors add 2022 All-Star in four-player proposed deal
Murray is about to begin a four-year, $114.1 million contract, adding more long-term money to a Warrior organization that wants to get under the second-tax apron and perhaps out of the luxury tax altogether. Regardless, let's have a look at the trade that Swartz put forward:
Jonathan Kuminga is the big chip here, while Moses Moody still holds some value having showed signs of developing into a rotation three-and-D wing. Gary Payton II is still valuable to the Warriors but has been too injury-prone over the past two seasons, with the unprotected first-round pick potentially a prized possession if the Warriors fail to return to the postseason.
Would the Atlanta Hawks make this trade?
After averaging 18.7 points on 54.2% shooting from January 5 onwards, Kuminga's a developing talent most franchises would want to get their hands on. However, of the 30 teams in the league, the Hawks may be the least interested.
Atlanta have already got a similarly athletic, rapidly improving young forward in Jalen Johnson, while they've also got Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in what could become a crowded front court if Kuminga was also added.
Moody could get some opportunity to further showcase his talents, yet there's no guarantee he ever surpasses De'Andre Hunter or Saddiq Bey once he returns from his ACL injury. Payton would bring a defensive presence to a team that ranked 27th on that end this season, but how much can his health be relied upon going forward?
While this is a reasonable deal for a player of Murray's stature, there's a legitimate chance the Hawks say no given Kuminga wouldn't be as valuable to them as most other teams. If they make the trade they'd need to try and commit to Kuminga long-term -- would they pay both he and Johnson in excess of the $100 million it will probably take as extension eligible players heading into their fourth season? Probably not.
Let's assume the Hawks were willing to go ahead, would the Warriors be prepared to give up this kind of package for Murray?