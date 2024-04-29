Grade the Trade: Warriors add former Sixth Man of the Year and shot-blocking center in recent proposal
After a season in which they finished 10th in the Western Conference and were swiftly eliminated in the Play-In Tournament, the Golden State Warriors will spend the offseason searching for a way to rejuvenate their championship aspirations.
With Stephen Curry still one of the league's best players, there will be no alternative route for the Warriors -- owner Joe Lacob said as much in February when he stated, "we're never going to bottom out."
Could a three-team, four player trade revitalize the Golden State Warriors' chances of making a deep playoff run next season?
Given the Warriors won't have the financial flexibility to add a significant piece in free agency, it seems inevitable that the franchise will swing a trade to try and reverse the fortunes of what appears like a fading or completely finished dynasty.
The real question becomes on what level the Warriors can make a move -- could a superstar player become available that vaults them back into the elite teams in the Western Conference, or would they be content with finding an upgrade that makes them a competitive playoff team?
Either way, one player appears like the piece most likely to depart in any scenario. In the aftermath of Golden State's season, Andrew Wiggins was immediately identified by The Ringer's Logan Murdock as the player expected to be involved in trade discussions.
The 2022 All-Star survived February's mid-season trade deadline after weeks of speculation, and ultimately played far better -- as the Warriors did -- over the final couple of months. Still, Wiggins' inconsistent play, and his $26.4 million salary for next season, make him an obvious candidate to be moved.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus cultivated an intriguing three-team trade last week featuring Wiggins as one of two veterans departing Golden State. Let's have a look at the deal and see if it's worth it from a Warrior standpoint: