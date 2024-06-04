Grade the Trade: Warriors use best young asset to land $221 million star in bold new proposal
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are no strangers when it comes to trade discussions, having completed the significant deal centered around D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins in 2020.
While both teams, including the front office, look very different from that point over four years ago, they could once again reconvene as trade partners this offseason.
In their search for a second star this offseason, could the Golden State Warriors pull off another huge trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves?
Both franchises are at fascinating points heading into the offseason, much of which surrounds the financial complexities of each. The Warriors are searching for a second star having missed the playoffs this season, yet are balancing the league's highest payroll and have been vocal in their pursuit to get out from under the second-tax apron.
The Timberwolves had a far more successful year, finishing third during the regular season before advancing all the way to the Conference Finals behind rising superstar Anthony Edwards. Their run officially came to an end at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but they appear primed to be a powerhouse in the conference for years to come.
However, with success comes cost and the Minnesota roster is about to become very expensive from next season. Given the ownership dispute currently ongoing at the franchise, the future is certainly a little murky despite the immense on-court results.
Minnesota have Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns each making in excess of $43 million next season, their rising superstar Anthony Edwards on $35.5 million, two-way forward Jaden McDaniels on $22.6 million, and a third big in Naz Reid on $14 million. Each of those five players are under contract for multiple seasons.
If the Timberwolves wish to balance their books a little moving forward, perhaps the Warriors can help out despite their own wishes to duck under the second-tax apron. Let's have a look at a potential blockbuster trade between the two teams: