Grade the Trade: Warriors use best young asset to land $221 million star in bold new proposal
Few are doubting Karl-Anthony Towns' offensive skillset, yet the big man's ability to perform in big games continue to come under question throughout an up-and-down playoff campaign. Towns had 25 and 28-point games in his final two appearances against the Mavericks, but it was too little too late after he had been a big reason why they fell in a 3-0 hole to begin with.
The former number one overall pick is about to start a four-year, $221 million contract extension, a deal that stands out above all others should the Timberwolves wish to cut salary moving forward. Towns would be an intriguing target for the Warriors given he could feel the need of a second scorer and more shooting in the front court. Let's have a look at how the deal may materialize:
Would the Timberwolves make this trade?
This is a salary cutting exercise for Minnesota first and foremost, with each of the four incoming players entering the final year of the deal next season. But while opening up future financial flexibility may be the main aim, this is still a more than reasonable package for a player who was heavily criticized in recent weeks.
This is a realistic pathway out from Towns' contract for the Timberwolves while also getting some present and future help to try and retain their standing in the West. This isn't the first time a Towns to Golden State trade has been proposed, with Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey detailing Minnesota's potential motive in an article last month.
"If, however, the Dallas Mavericks win the conference finals in relatively short order, the front office might have to think about some luxury tax relief. The T-Wolves could get that salary relief, picks and some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and/or Moses Moody from Golden State."- Andy Bailey
It's unlikely that the Warriors would give up both Jonathan Kuminga and picks, with the Timberwolves potentially coveting the latter more given the young forward is extension eligible. Either way, it's an intriguing package for Minnesota and one that's all dependant on their desire to seek salary relief. Were the Timberwolves happy to proceed, is this a deal the Warriors should be accepting?