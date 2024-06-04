Grade the Trade: Warriors use best young asset to land $221 million star in bold new proposal
Would the Warriors make this trade?
One huge fact in this is that, as a second apron team at present, the Warriors wouldn't be able to make this trade given they can't aggregate salaries. However, they could get under the apron and subsequently be able to make this deal were they to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency.
If Thompson were to depart, perhaps the need for Towns would grow even more given the need to replace his three-point shooting. The self-proclaimed best big man shooter of all-time went just 8-of-34 from beyond the arc in the Conference Finals, but otherwise shot 41.6% from three on 5.3 attempts during the regular season.
While there could well be animosity between the two at times, the on-court fit of Towns and Draymond Green in the front court should theoretically work perfectly given they balance out each other's flaws.
Towns averages 22.9 points for his career -- the kind of offensive output Golden State desire to support Stephen Curry. Perhaps the Warriors would even be optimistic of more growth out of the 28-year-old in a new scenery and with the kind of spacing Curry can provide.
Yet there are also legitimate concerns beyond the contract and the trade package they're giving up. Towns has played 50 games or less in three of the past five seasons, while on the floor his propensity to commit silly fouls along with questionable shot selection is holding the 4x All-Star back from an even higher level.
Summary
Trading four players, or five if you include Thompson's departure in free agency, should net you a bona fide superstar given how much you'd be depleting the depth on the roster. Towns simply hasn't proven to be that player on a consistent basis, which combined with his contract, makes this an incredibly risky deal without the necessary upside that should be required to make it happen.
A Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns starting lineup would be fascinating, but it's far from one that screams a return to championship contention in the deep Western Conference.