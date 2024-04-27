Grade the Trade: Warriors deal for Greek superstar in blockbuster proposal
The Golden State Warriors aren't going to win another championship with Stephen Curry as their best player.
That's the reality that the Warriors have to grapple with as they face the music after missing the playoffs entirely for the third time in five seasons. Curry is still one of the best 36-year-old basketball players in NBA history, and he will likely earn a 10th All-NBA selection this season.
Even so, the strain of carrying the Warriors offensively all season wore on Curry, and by the end of the season, he didn't have the same night-to-night ability. He is a touch slower, a touch less accurate, not able to beat defenders off the dribble to quite the same extent. Add it all up, and Curry is no longer the Top-5 player NBA teams generally need to win a title.
The Warriors need to trade for a star to contend
It's possible that the Warriors could find the right sequence of moves to add a "No. 2" alongside Curry and some other necessary supporting pieces, and that propels them back into true contention. Most likely those moves would make the Warriors better in the short term without giving them a real shot at a title.
If the Warriors want to go all-in on another title, they need to think big and target a Top-10 player in the NBA. Of that level of player, not many are likely to be available on the trade market -- but one just might be. As the Milwaukee Bucks face the prospect of a second-consecutive first-round exit, could two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finally get agitated enough to ask for a trade?
What would it cost for the Warriors to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Could they make a credible offer without stripping the team of the supporting cast it needs to contend? Let's take a look at a potential trade offer and see if it would work for both sides, and whether the Warriors should pull the trigger.