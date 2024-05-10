Grade the Trade: Warriors finally land All-Star center in bold new pitch
The Golden State Warriors were not good enough in any sphere of play this season.
Their offense was too easy to stop and the role players didn't consistently hit shots. Stephen Curry as the team's offensive engine was a touch slower and worn out than he was a year ago. The defense was often undersized as Steve Kerr prioritized perimeter players in the rotation. They were too small, too slow, too old, too weak to even make the playoff field.
This summer will almost certainly bring changes, and the feeling emanating out from the Warriors' organization is that they could be seismic changes. One path for them to take is to add size, planting a real defensive anchor in the middle of the lineup to propel the Warriors back into the company of elite defenses in the NBA.
Why the Warriors could pursue a starting center
The organization has been chasing such a player since the start of the Steph Curry era. Andrew Bogut was a defensive monster but he wasn't an elite finisher and scorer inside. James Wiseman looked the part but couldn't put it all together. Trayce Jackson-Davis is solid, but his upside is a step low and he will be entering just his second season next year as the Warriors try to retool for a title run.
That's why they could look to the trade market to finally land their anchor in the middle, a player who can redefine their defense and help them regain the excellence on that end that drove the dynasty's success. If that player is able to help them on offense as well that's an even better proposition.
Players like that don't grow on trees, and teams that have them tend to want to hold onto them. Yet an Eastern Conference playoff team may be looking to trade one this summer, and it could behoove the Warriors to pick up the phone and make an offer. Let's dig into what a trade could look like.