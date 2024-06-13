Grade the Trade: Warriors give up 3x champ, former lottery pick for skilled big in proposed deal
Could the Warriors trade for Bobby Portis Jr.?
In a recent article for Brew Hoops, Jackson Gross wrote "the time has come to end the Bobby Portis experience." This comes despite Portis being a key contributor to the Bucks 2021 championship team, and remaining a perenial Sixth Man of the Year candidate since.
Portis' offensive skillset should certainly be of intrigue to the Warriors, so let's have a look at the three-team trade proposed by Gross that also features the Brooklyn Nets -
This deal assumes the Warriors guarantee the full $8 million of Kevon Looney's contract, something that's been big on the agenda recently after The Athletic's Tim Kawakami said it likely that the franchise would cut the nine-year veteran by June 24.
While Looney wouldn't bring the shooting element that Lopez and Portis do next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he would nonetheless be a suitable back up center who's got extensive playoff experience.
Perhaps just as importantly, the Bucks would save millions on their payroll and luxury tax by moving Portis' $12.6 million deal for Looney's $8 million contract. They also get a pair of second-round picks, the second of which could be in the 30's if the Warriors go into a steep decline post-Curry.
For the Nets, moving two second-round picks for an under-utilized former lottery pick in Moody is a low-risk, high-upside move to make even if they've got a plethora of three-and-D wings already at their disposal.
Brooklyn would get a full season to see what Moody has to offer in a more consistent, solidified role, before potentially re-signing him to a contract extension as a restricted free agent next offseason.
Assuming the Bucks and Nets were happy to accept their respective parts of the deal, would the Warriors choose to go ahead in giving up a beloved 3x champion and former lottery pick for Portis? Let's evaluate: