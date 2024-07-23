Grade the Trade: Warriors land 3x All-Star in different proposed deal involving Jazz
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors remain in negotiation centered on a trade for Lauri Markkanen, with the latter eager to add the 2023 All-Star following their failed pursuit of Paul George prior to free agency.
If there's something that we should know by now, it's that the Warriors know they need to add more high-end talent to support 36-year-old Stephen Curry. Whether they're willing to give up their young talent -- namely Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga -- to make it happen is a different question entirely.
Could the Golden State Warriors add a 3x All-Star in a trade that would retain both Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga?
There's been growing indication of Utah's desire to add Podziemski in a deal for Markkanen over the past week. Yet at this point, Golden State's offer consists of Moses Moody and a haul of draft picks, as reiterated by NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday.
There's a chance that the stalemate remains with the Warriors unwilling to offer Podziemski, and the Jazz unwilling to let go of Markkanen for anything less than a deal that includes the 21-year-old guard.
But should the Markkanen situation fall over, could the teams help orchestrate a deal that sees Golden State land another All-Star forward? It's an unlikely scenario but one proposed by Collin Loring of Heavy Sports last week.
With the New York Knicks addition of Mikal Bridges this offseason, their roster is almost complete outside of more center depth behind the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson. Isaiah Hartenstein left on a big contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the Knicks with a void they'll need to fill over the coming weeks or months.
Could Golden State, Utah and New York come together on a three-team trade that appeases all parties? Let's have a look at the proposed deal and whether each side would go for it: