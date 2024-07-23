Grade the Trade: Warriors land 3x All-Star in different proposed deal involving Jazz
Julius Randle and Andrew Wiggins headline trade
Loring's proposed trade features eight players moving teams, headlined by 3x All-Star Julius Randle and 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins, along with a number of young talented players. Here's how it would go down:
Loring notes that draft picks would need to be included from the Warriors side, though doesn't specify which ones. Let's evaluate it specifically from all three sides:
Would the New York Knicks agree to this trade?
The deal certainly alleviates the Knicks' center concerns, adding Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney while also retaining Mitchell Robinson. They also get Collin Sexton from the Jazz to add some ball-handling and scoring punch off the bench.
Is that enough to move on from a player in Randle who's been an All-Star in three of the past four seasons and an All-NBA Third Team member in 2023? Probably not, particularly when McBride also showed impressive signs last season where he averaged 8.3 points and shot 41% from three-point range.
New York would need to get considerable draft compensation as well, something Golden State probably won't be willing to add in any significant fashion. In a similar 'Grade the Trade' piece analyzing this deal, Jordanna Clark of Daily Knicks rated this an 'F'. Perhaps that's a bit excessive, but it doesn't change the fact it's a trade the Knicks are unlikely to make. What about the Jazz though?