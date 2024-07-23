Grade the Trade: Warriors land 3x All-Star in different proposed deal involving Jazz
Would the Utah Jazz agree to this trade?
The immediate thought is that if there are picks involved in this trade and they're going to the Knicks, then what exactly is the point of this for Utah? From a glass extremely half full perspective, perhaps they sign Lauri Markkanen to an extension and believe that Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and Miles McBride can actually help them be competitive next season and beyond.
In reality we all know that team would still struggle to simply make the Play-In Tournament, leaving the Jazz in the sort of no-man's land they don't want to be. The entire Markkanen trade discussion has emanated because Utah would like to enter more of a full-scale tanking mode that gives them access to the absolute top tier draft prospects in 2025 and 2026.
In the meantime the aim should be to move their valuable players for more future draft assets, and perhaps stockpiling even more by taking on bad contracts. This proposed trade doesn't align with those goals in any way, shape or form.
Wiggins' deal -- three years, $84 million remaining -- is viewed by many as a bad one, yet the Jazz don't get any draft compensation for taking it on. They also give up their talented young center in Walker Kessler with who they've already declined an offer of two first-round picks for according to SNY's Ian Begley.
After averaging 18.7 points on 39.4% three-point shooting last season, you'd also imagine the Jazz would want at least one first-round pick for Collin Sexton. Even if you want to argue that the additions of Moody and McBride equal the same value of Kessler and Sexton (which they don't), then Utah aren't going to take on Wiggins' contract just for the sake of it.
While it's almost impossible to see the Jazz agreeing to this trade, let's imagine for a moment that they do. In that scenario, would the Warriors also be happy to complete the deal?