Grade the Trade: Warriors land 3x All-Star in different proposed deal involving Jazz
Would the Golden State Warriors agree to this trade?
Excluding the picks the Warriors may have to give up, they may get the best part of the deal and subsequently be the most likely to say yes. It's still far from a home run trade though, with plenty of risks they'd have to endure.
Is it worth it to send out Moody and Looney in order to flip Wiggins for Randle? Probably not. Recent form would suggest exchanging the two All-Stars would be an upgrade for Golden State, with Randle fitting the bill as a secondary scorer and creator alongside Stephen Curry. The 29-year-old has averaged 19.5 points or more in each of his last six seasons, including three seasons of 24 points or more. Randle also averages over nine rebounds on his career and has improved his playmaking in recent years, having averaged at least five assists in three of his past four seasons.
Despite all these statistics, Randle's fit with the Warriors would still be incredibly clunky. They'd have to start him alongside Draymond Green in the front court, but he's not a great three-point shooter nor a genuine rim protecter.
Golden State would still have Jonathan Kuminga too, making for three genuine power forwards who all deserve 30+ minutes. You can say the same about their current pursuit of Markkanen, yet his combination of seven-foot size and elite shooting would make things so much more flexible for Steve Kerr.
Then you have the factor of Randle's contract given he's extension eligible, with the 10-year veteran set to make $28.9 million next season before a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26. There's also a slight query on Randle's return from shoulder surgery, having been out since January which included missing the Knicks' playoff run.
Summary:
This might be a trade where all three teams say no -- perhaps that's weirdly enough a sign that the value is almost appropriate. Regardless, the Warriors would be better off hoping Wiggins and Looney can have bounce-back seasons, and Moody can find a consistent role, or utilize the trio in a trade for a more worthwhile player than Randle.