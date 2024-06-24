Grade the Trade: Warriors land 9x All-Star in blockbuster three-team proposed deal
Would the Golden State Warriors make the trade?
Giving up Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, along with a first and second-round pick, for a player of Paul George's calibre would be nothing short of a steal for Golden State. This isn't the usual price for a nine-time All-Star who's capable of being a force on both ends, but it's a scenario they could push desperately for if George demands out and specifically requests a trade to the Warriors.
He recently said on his podcast that he wants to play the right style of basketball -- what does that mean exactly? Kevin Durant stated that he went to Golden State in 2016 because wanted to play in their ball and player movement system -- perhaps George has a similar notion, making it a stretch but not inconceivable that he may wish to play alongside Stephen Curry in the Bay.
What this specific trade doesn't take into account is that the Warriors would be letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency -- therefore it's essentially Thompson, Paul, Payton, Looney and the draft capital for George. As hard as it would be to let one of the franchise's greatest ever players go, this is still a trade worth making for someone who can be a more reliable second offensive star.
Golden State would then have a roster consisting of Curry, George, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gui Santos (non-guaranteed deal). Those nine sit the Warriors just below the first tax apron, and they'd still have the flexibility to make further moves if necessary with Wiggins' contract, their young players and further draft assets.
Summary:
Most will evaluate this as nothing but a pipe dream for the Warriors, and perhaps they're right. Yet maybe, just maybe, the respective situations provide a slim window of opportunity where Golden State could make a blockbuster offseason move.