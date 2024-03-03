Grade the Trade: Warriors make huge upgrade in proposed summer homecoming
The Golden State Warriors are on a heater as of late, winners of 10 of their last 12 games and drawing ever closer to the teams above them in the standings. Their most recent victory was a 120-105 win in Toronto over an outmatched Raptors team going in the opposite direction this season.
That win came without Andrew Wiggins, one of the most confusing players in the National Basketball Association. The 29-year-old forward was a critical part of their 2022 championship, but his play this year has vacillated wildly between competent and truly awful. With Wiggins out the last few games due to a personal matter, Moses Moody has stepped into the starting lineup and the team hasn't missed a beat.
Should the Golden State Warriors move off of Andrew Wiggins?
Does that mean the Warriors should consider trading Andrew Wiggins this offseason? The team was almost certainly already considering the possibility, and their three-straight wins without him only adds fuel to the fire. The Wiggins who made the All-Star team in 2022 and was the second-best player in the playoffs? He should stick around. This year's Wiggins? He is extremely replaceable.
Yet with Wiggins making $80 million over the next three seasons, including a $30 million player option in 2026-27, what team would want to take him on? Does the answer lie in the Warriors' most recent opponent? Would the Raptors want to bring Andrew Wiggins home to Canada?
Let's look at a recently proposed trade and see if it's one the Warriors should be open to making this summer.