Grade the Trade: Warriors reconvene with rival in proposed all-time blockbuster deal
NBA fans will get their wish of seeing Stephen Curry and LeBron James play together when they feature for Team USA this summer, yet for many it may just be the appetizer of things to come for the current Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' superstars.
James joined Curry on the sidelines when the Lakers were eliminated from the first-round of the playoffs on Monday, making for just the second time since 2005 where neither player has made the second-round of the postseason.
Could the Golden State Warriors reconvene with the Los Angeles Lakers on a potential LeBron James trade this offseason?
With the potential of opting out of his $51.4 million player option and becoming an unrestricted free agent, speculation on James' future has run riot since the Lakers' elimination. The four-time MVP moved to quash discussion in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday, but probably only added fuel to the conversation by reiterating that he doesn't know what the future holds.
What is known is that the Warriors made what was supposed to be a secret play for James at February's deadline, though the franchise were denied by the Lakers and even more so the 39-year-old and his management.
That doesn't mean Golden State won't try again, particularly given their need for a Curry co-star and the added potential of James being a free agent. The Warriors wouldn't be able to sign the four-time champion unless he were willing to sign a low-level contract, but they could reconvene with the Lakers on a trade were James to express a desire in moving to the Bay.
Following the Lakers' elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposed four potential trades for the franchise to explore during the offseason. One of them featured James being dealt to the Warriors, so let's evaluate what it looks like and if both franchises would give it thought.