Grade the Trade: Warriors reek of desperation in proposed deal for 2x All-Star
Warriors deal three veterans for Zach LaVine
LaVine's $43.3 million contract for next season makes things difficult without Paul's salary in the mix, but the Warriors could still acquire LaVine in a package centered around Wiggins' $26.3 million deal. They would then have to add another $17 million into the mix, with veteran duo Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II combining to make the perfect amount.
There is the pathway for that to be a simple two-team trade, yet instead Swartz has proposed the below deal that sees former All-Star Brandon Ingram heads from the New Orlelans Pelicans to the Bulls.
Note: The 2025 first-round pick is lottery protected and via the Portland Trail Blazers
The initial reaction is that Chicago would do extremely well to flip two bad contracts (LaVine and Vucevic) for an expiring (Ingram) and more paltable deal (Wiggins), while only giving up a first-round pick that probably won't convey, along with two future seconds. You'd have to imagine they'd jump at this proposal if given the opportunity.
For the Pelicans, adding Vucevic is intriguing given his ability to space the floor next to Zion Williamson, but perhaps that's better in theory than reality given the Montenegrin shot just 29.4% from beyond the arc last season. You'd also imagine they'd want more rim protection from their center than what Vucevic would provide, particularly if they're giving up Ingram as part of the deal.
Looney and Payton are rotation players but don't add any significant value, nor do the picks necessarily either. It's difficult to envisage the Pelicans doing this trade, but if they and the Bulls were willing, would the Warriors also agree?