Grade the Trade: Warriors replace Klay, take risk on 2x All-Star's toxic contract in bold proposal
The Golden State Warriors have proven there's no limit on how far they may go to acquire a big-name player, having made an audacious bid for LeBron James just prior to February's mid-season trade deadline.
Yet as it proved in their attempts to lure James, trading for a superstar player is far easier said than done. While fans may dream of the Warriors adding James, Kevin Durant or even a Paul George-type this offseason, they may need to settle for a riskier option whose value has sunk dramatically.
The Golden State Warriors may need to take a risk on a distressed asset rather than trading for a bonafide superstar this offseason
Trading for a bad contract is largely seen as something undertaken by young, rebuilding teams looking to add draft assets by relieving a rival team of said contract. However, Golden State have already proven that making such a trade can also help deliver a championship should the incoming player thrive within the walls of a better environment.
That's exactly what happened with the Warriors move to deal D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins in 2020, with the franchise also obtaining a top three protected first-round pick for absorbing the remainder of the Canadian's rookie extension contract.
At the time Wiggins' contract was seen as one of the worst in the league, yet two years on the former number one overall pick became an All-Star and the second-best player on a title team. Golden State took a risk, gambled on Wiggins' talent, and reaped the ultimate benefit while also netting themselves Jonathan Kuminga.
Perhaps the path back to title contention isn't through a superstar acquisition, but rather a savvy deal for a player whose value has plummeted to the point of near untradable. That player right now is Zach LaVine, with the 29-year-old having come off a season where he was limited to 25 games before season-ending foot surgery.
Should the Warriors take a risk on LaVine's undoubted offensive talent? Let's explore what a deal would look like and the risk v reward for both Golden State and the Chicago Bulls: