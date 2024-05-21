Grade the Trade: Warriors replace Klay, take risk on 2x All-Star's toxic contract in bold proposal
Having signed a five-year, $215.2 million contract with the Bulls in 2022, LaVine is scheduled to make a hefty $43 million next season. That's a significant salary for the Warriors to add to the books, but one they could do with the following trade:
Why Would the Chicago Bulls make this trade?
Make no mistake, this is nothing short of a salary dump for Chicago who have been criticized for the LaVine contract from essentially the moment they agreed to it. The deal has continued to diminish in value, particularly given the ongoing injury concerns that's seen the 10-year veteran play more than 67 games just once in his past eight seasons.
Then there's the issue of LaVine's actual on-court impact, with the Bulls having recored a 29-28 record without the 2x All-Star and a 10-15 record with him this season. Furthermore, LaVine's absence opened the window for Coby White to explode and finish second in Most Improved voting behind Tyrese Maxey.
According to NBA.com's Sam Smith earlier this month, moving LaVine is a priority among most media reports. Can the Bulls actually get anything of value or is just a case of shedding the salary and moving on? According to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike in January, LaVine's trade value is "so rough" that they may need to add assets to get off the remainder of his contract.
By that reckoning this is a good deal for Chicago, though far from an exciting one for a player who has averaged over 20 points for his career. Paul, Looney and Moody will all enter next season on expiring contracts, and each could actually serve a purpose in their rotation at least in the short-term.
Paying Paul $30 million isn't great, but the Bulls may see it as better than paying the remaining three years of LaVine's deal. The 12x All-Star could provide further guidance to White as he continues to develop, while also taking the backup point guard role assuming Lonzo Ball can't get over his knee issues.
Looney could be the back up to Nikola Vucevic if Chicago fail to re-sign Andre Drummond, while Moody presents as the intriguing part of the trade given his upside as a three-and-D wing has yet to be fully realized in Golden State.
Given everything that's just been outlined about LaVine, his injury history and trade value, why on earth would the Warriors be interested? Let's consider why they may actually be drawn into the move: