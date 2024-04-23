Grade the Trade: Warriors retain key asset while landing Curry co-star in mock deal
Golden State Warriors Receive: Lauri Markkanen
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Andrew Wiggins
Utah Jazz Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, three future first-round picks (two from Warriors, one from Mavericks) and two first-round pick swaps (from Warriors)
The big element in this trade is the fact the Warriors get to retain Jonathan Kuminga while adding another frontcourt talent in Markkanen. Given the 21-year-old's second-half of the season, it may be unlikely that Golden State are willing to part ways with Kuminga in a Markannen trade. Equally, the Jazz may not accept any package without the former seventh overall pick.
From the Mavericks' perspective, giving up Hardaway, Green and a first-round pick for Wiggins may be a slight overpay. However, that doesn't take into account their desire for a sturdy three-and-D type who can take on the responsibility of being a primary point-of-attack defender, while capitalizing on the gravity of Luka Doncic and Kyrie irving.
Wiggins fits that archetype -- the Canadian averaged 14.3 points on 40.3% three-point shooting over his final 30 games, and played a key role in a Warrior defense that ranked eighth in the league from February onwards.
The biggest question on all of this is whether it's enough for the Jazz who would be giving up their best player and greatest asset. Markkanen will enter the final of a four-year, $67.5 million contract next season, meaning now is the time to trade him should Utah be unwilling to pay him what will presumably be a max contract.
Without Kuminga in the deal, there's no blue-chip young prospects in the trade who you would consider as holding All-Star level potential. The value really comes in the picks, with three first-rounders and two pick swaps undoubtedly a reasonable haul for a player entering the final year of his deal.
Assuming the Mavericks and Jazz were happy to complete the trade, let's evaluate if the Warriors would go ahead with the blockbuster deal: