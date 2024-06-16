Grade the Trade: Warriors succumb to win-now pressure in disastrous proposed deal
The Golden State Warriors once again find themselves in a complex situation this offseason, with their roster still a convaluted mix of veterans and exciting young players.
While the youth was undoubtedly the biggest positive from this season -- led by Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis -- most still believe the Warriors need to prioritize their legendary core and specifically Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors must ensure they don't make an ill-advised trade on the back of mounting public pressure to prioritize Stephen Curry
Golden State's roster is bound to significantly change this offseason, potentially outside their own doing as Klay Thompson ponders his future as an unrestricted free agent. Beyond free agency and what eventuates there, the next question stems on how willing they are to sacrifice their future to extract what's left of the veteran core.
The Warriors need to make a trade in the coming months, and they likely will after finishing 10th in the Western Conference. But they also can't make a deal just for the sake of it, particularly if it includes giving up their biggest asset in Kuminga.
Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office made Kuminga essentially untouchable at February's mid-season trade deadline, with a similar stance expected to be taken this offseason according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne last month.
Yet Golden State would be doing themselves a disservice by not genuinely listening to potential deals involving Kuminga, so long as it yields them a consistent second star to partner with Curry. One recently proposed deal aims to do just that, with Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway suggesting the Warriors orchestrate a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
Let's have a look at the deal and evaluate whether both teams would be interested in making it happen: