Grade the Trade: Warriors send young star East in latest 3-team Markkanen proposal
Kuminga and Markkanen headline three-team trade between Warriors, Jazz and Hornets
In this scenario, the Charlotte Hornets are the third team involved to help broker a trade between the Warriors and Jazz. Here's what the six-player deal could look like:
Golden State Warriors receive: Lauri Markkanen, Cody Martin
Charlotte Hornets receive: Jonathan Kuminga
Utah Jazz receive: Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, unprotected 2026 first-round pick (via Warriors), top two protected 2027 Mavericks first-round pick (via Hornets), unprotected 2028 first-round pick (via Warriors), unprotected 2028 first-round pick (via Hornets), 2021 first-round pick swap (Warriors)
Why the Jazz should consider this trade
In last week's proposed deal involving the Kings, the Jazz were bringing in five players (Kevin Huerter, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, Colby Jones and Gui Santos) while also obtaining two first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps and a second-round pick.
The issue with that is that Utah wouldn't be getting a bluechip, high-end young talent, and nor would they be getting the full assortment of picks. The above trade focuses more on the draft capital and the financial flexibility of taking on two expiring contracts (Payton and Looney), along with a non-guaranteed deal (Santos).
The Jazz see four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in this trade. A pair of firsts from the Warriors will come when Stephen Curry is 38 and 40-years-old, while one can only expect that the 2x MVP will be retired by the time the 2031 pick swap comes into play. A future first-round pick from the Hornets is likely to hold more value than one from the Kings or most other teams, and who knows where the Dallas Mavericks will be in three years when they're top two protected pick conveys.
All in all, the Jazz may simply refuse any deal that doesn't involve Podziemski, but getting five first-round picks is a pretty reasonable alternative for someone who's never made an All-NBA Team. But what's the Hornets role in this -- why would they be keen on Kuminga?