Grade the Trade: Warriors send young star East in latest 3-team Markkanen proposal
Why the Warriors should consider this trade
Any Kuminga + assets for Markkanen trade is a risky one, such is the talent of the 21-year-old. However, most proposed deals also involve Moses Moody who's kept out of this one and could generate more playing opportunity under Steve Kerr without Kuminga and possibly Payton ahead of him in the rotation.
Golden State would also get Cody Martin who while the less valuable of the Martin brothers, has proven to be a solid wing rotation player that could be called upon when needed. A knee injury limited the 28-year-old to just 28 appearances last season where he averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in nearly 27 minutes per game.
The risk of sending out Kuminga is mitigated somewhat by the fact you're sending him to the opposite conference. If he does develop into the star he's capable of being, at least you're only reminded of it twice a season rather than being a genuine conference rival that could impact your playoff hopes.
This trade would leave the Warriors an obvious starting five of Curry, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Markkanen and Draymond Green, with a deep bench consisting of De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Moody, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Martin.
Summary:
There's a presumption that if Danny Ainge and the Jazz are going to be convinced to give up Markkanen, then they would need the entirety of Golden State's future. This is a reasonable middle ground to that -- the Warriors sacrifice a huge talent in Kuminga, yet still have Podziemski, Moody, Jackson-Davis and multiple first-round picks to work with going forward, not to mention Markkanen who should be in his prime for the next 5-6 years.