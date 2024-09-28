Grading a rumored blockbuster trade to bring East superstar to the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are impatient.
That's the language used by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. this week discussing the Warriors' view of their window of contention. They don't want to take their time or "play it safe" during the last few years of Stephen Curry's prime. That's why they were actively involved in trade talks this summer for stars such as Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
At the same time, they aren't going to be "undisciplined" per Dunleavy, chasing the headline at the expense of their future. The Warriors are looking for trades that clearly help them compete for a title, not merely become "better than average" in a loaded Western Conference. That's where things stand already.
The Warriors are monitoring stars across the league
As they look around the league for stars worthy of a significant trade offer, not many appear to be available or coming available in the coming months. Players such as Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram don't move the needle enough, while Joel Embiid just re-upped with the Philadelphia 76ers.
One potential candidate is lying in wait in the Eastern Conference, however, and that is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks have not achieved the title defense they hoped for in the years since winning the 2021 Championship, and on a recent episode of The TK Show guest Sam Amick, a senior NBA reporter with The Athletic, noted that the Warriors were monitoring Antetokounmpo as a star who could come available in the near future.
It's not only Amick, either, as other NBA media members are reporting that league personnel are pessimistic about the Bucks bouncing back from a disappointing season. We discussed some of the implications here, but it's worth taking a closer look.
If the Bucks do fall apart this season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to his front office and asks for a trade, the Warriors would be front and center to make a trade offer. What could such a deal look like? Is it even financially possible?
Let's break down the situation and the trade realities in further detail, then conclude analyzing whether the Warriors should make the deal.