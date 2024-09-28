Grading a rumored blockbuster trade to bring East superstar to the Warriors
Grade the Trade: Worth it for the Warriors?
The cost of this deal would be exhorbitant for the Golden State Warriors.
The sticking point in their other recent trade offers has been a reluctance to include tentpole young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. This deal doesn't move one but both of them, as well as Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis, two starters last season. Add in nearly every draft pick that they can trade, and you get a truly massive trade package.
The only reason the Warriors could consider such a deal is if they were among the title favorites after the deal. Is that the case? They would have a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green, with Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson providing depth. They would also have something like four roster spots to fill, a difficult task at the trade deadline but not wholly impossible.
Perhaps Richaun Holmes agrees to a buyout; he could provide center depth and makes a low enough salary to be eligible to sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Chris Paul if he would be open to a reunion. A handful of useful depth pieces could sign on board.
Is that group good enough to compete for a title? The star power of Curry and Antetokounmpo together would be as good as any team in the league, and their synergy together would be elite. At the same time, one could have said the same thing about Giannis and Lillard, and things have not worked out in Milwaukee thus far.
The Warriors would have absolutely no center depth and only Moses Moody would remain of their young core. This deal may finally force Steve Kerr to play him, but it's asking a lot for him to be the starting small forward on a title contender. One injury, and the Warriors' rotation would likely be toast.
Adding Antetokounmpo at the deadline is likely more about competing next season, when they would have a full offseason to add role players around the margins and make a push to win in 2025-26. That would mean Curry is another year older, but trading for Giannis is about extending his prime and giving him another shot at a title.
Top-5 players don't grow on trees, and the Warriors are savvy enough at building teams that they could make it work putting a roster around them that could compete. But at the end of the day, the way this deal would strip them bare of any other way to improve the team and leave their depth perilously thin is likely too much.
This would be a bold swing, but it's probably a bit too bold.
Grade: B-