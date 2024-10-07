Grading a trade idea that lands the Warriors a veteran shooting big man
Golden State Warriors Receive: Kelly Olynyk, Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors Receive: Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Top 8 Protected 2026 First-Round Pick
*Trade wouldn't be eligible until December 15 when Temple can be moved, but otherwise the Raptors could include another minimum contract to get the salary-matching more compatible.
Would the Raptors make this trade?
In one of the most bizarre but hilarious statements made across the league on media day, Raptors center Jakob Poeltl let it be known that the franchise wasn't going to let winning get in the way of development.
Toronto have an interesting roster led by a young star in Scottie Barnes, but after trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby prior to the mid-season deadline in February, it's clear they have hit rebuild mode.
To be fair, the Raptors do still possess enough talent and experience to push for a Play-In Tournament spot this season, yet that may not be in their best interests long-term. As well as looking at offers for Bruce Brown, Toronto should also be looking at other deals according to Forbes' Morten Stig Jensen.
"The Raptors could even afford to go one step further, and listen to offers for centers Jakob Pöltl and Kelly Olynyk," Stig Jensen wrote back in May.
If the Raptors do make Olynyk available, there would be no shortage of offers from contending teams around the league. A first-round pick would have to be included, albeit with some protections as outlined in the above proposal.
Getting two expiring contracts in Payton and Looney also allows Toronto to open up more financial flexibility heading into next offseason. It's not a perfect trade for them by any means, but their leverage is limited somewhat given Olynyk is expected to come off the bench as the Raptors prioritize their youth this season.
How about the deal from a Golden State perspective?