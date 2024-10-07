Grading a trade idea that lands the Warriors a veteran shooting big man
Would the Warriors make this trade?
While obtaining a shooting big should be a pressing need for Golden State, they're clearly exercising patience to fans and the media at this point. Teams also don't want to appear desperate in trade discussions, particularly before the regular season even tips off later in the month.
In a slightly concerning comment last week, Warrior general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated “there’s no point in going all in to be slightly above average." What that says about the current roster is a bit of an issue, but that's another discussion entirely.
While this wouldn't be going 'all in' by any means, every potential deal the Warriors make has to be looked at through the prism of 'what's next?' If you give up a first-round pick for Olynyk, that's one less asset you can throw in a more blockbuster trade for a star? Perhaps that proves the difference between being able to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.
But this by itself is a helpful deal for the Warriors that would open up plenty of lineup flexibility that Kerr doesn't currently have. Perhaps Olynyk could start at the five alongside Green? He could also play some bench minutes at the four next to another big in Jackson-Davis. Maybe Kerr could go super big with a lineup of Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kuminga, Green and Olynyk. Golden State would become much more versatile with the addition of the 33-year-old's shooting and playmaking skills at 6'11".
Summary
Trading for a player like Olynyk isn't going to catapult Golden State into being a championship contender necessarily -- they'd likely have to make a more significant deal for that happen. However, the stylistic and positional fit means there's more upside to acquiring Olynyk than just who he is as an individual player.