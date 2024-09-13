Grading a trade idea that sees Moses Moody reunite with former Warriors teammate
Warriors deal Moses Moody for Isaiah Jackson in proposed trade
Moody makes $5.8 million on the final year of his rookie deal, thus limiting the players Golden State could acquire in return without sending out another player/contract. It may therefore be easiest for the Warriors to simply move him for another player on their rookie contract, which is exactly what Favale has proposed with this hypothetical trade:
Would the Indiana Pacers make this trade?
The Pacers have made a habit of targeting highly talented players with limited opportunity, having had great success with the likes of Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin in recent seasons. They're trying to do a similar thing with James Wiseman right now after signing Golden State's former second overall pick in free agency.
This deal would see Moody and Wiseman reunite on the Pacers, albeit there's far greater hopes remaining on what the former can become in the league compared to the latter. Moody is someone who could explode with more consistent minutes, proven in the fact the Warriors were better with him on the floor last season and that he shot 41.3% from beyond the arc when playing more than 30 minutes a game.
Isaiah Jackson isn't going to start over Myles Turner anytime soon, and after averaging a career-low 13.1 minutes per game last season, he's very much replaceable in the Indiana rotation, particularly if they can succeed in their Wiseman reclamation project.
Despite his often limited opportunity at the Warriors, Moody has arguably shown more than Jackson at the NBA level and clearly has the higher upside at this point. For what it's worth, Elie Deglaoui of 8 Points, 9 Seconds graded this hypothetical trade as an 'A' for the Pacers, suggesting they'd go ahead with this deal were it on the table.
But would the Warriors be willing to give up Moody for Jackson and three second-round picks?