Grading a trade idea that sees Moses Moody reunite with former Warriors teammate
Would the Golden State Warriors make this trade?
Given the limited playing time throughout his first three seasons, it's difficult to envisage Moody's value being higher than the 14th pick he was taken with in 2021. The Warriors may also lose some leverage if they can't agree to an extension with him, albeit this deal becomes impossible if either player does get a new deal prior to October 21.
As a result, this is probably fair value for someone who still has high upside but who hasn't had the opportunity to spread his wings just yet. Three second-round picks isn't nothing, and Golden State may actually see that acquiring Jackson is helpful given their lack of big man depth in comparison to their options at the shooting guard/small forward positions.
It's difficult to see Jackson getting minutes straight away, particularly if the Warriors start Draymond Green at center. Trayce Jackson-Davis would almost assuredly be ahead of him, and perhaps too Kevon Looney if the veteran can have a bounce-back season. Regardless the depth would be nice and Jackson is still young enough to develop and actually become a legitimate rotation player for Golden State.
The 22-year-old has averaged 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.9 minutes across his career, with the former 22nd overall pick providing size and athleticism that the Warriors could still certainly do with.
Summary:
While it may be fair value for Moody right now, that doesn't mean the Warriors should actually complete the deal. Any team that does trade for the 6'6" wing could get him for a price that ultimately makes Golden State look pretty silly pretty quickly, such is the potential Moody still holds.
It's for that reason that the Warriors probably shouldn't move Moody unless it's part of a package for a legitimate upgrade, as would have been the case with Markkanen. If there's a sideways trade to another under-utilized young player and/or for a bunch of second-round picks, the franchise should instead take the gamble on Moody finally realizing his potential with them rather than elsewhere.