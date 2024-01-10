Grading a wild trade pitch that sends LeBron James to the Warriors
What is the trade proposal?
To engage in this trade proposal, we have to suspend disbelief to a certain extent. The odds of LeBron James demanding a trade in the midst of the season seems incredibly slim. With that being said, it's not impossible, and to have longtime NBA media members Bill Simmons and Howard Beck engaging with the topic raises is to the level of "possibility" for us to discuss it.
Simmons appeared focused on the novelty of LeBron teaming up with Chris Paul and Draymond Green, not to mention his longtime foil Stephen Curry. LeBron played with Dwyane Wade, then later with Carmelo Anthony, but he is yet to play with his remaining buddy, Chris Paul. In addition, he and Draymond have developed a friendship / business partnership / bromance in recent years. The narratives write themselves.
What would a trade look like? This is the construction that they proposed on the podcast:
Now, before we ask whether the Los Angeles Lakers would make this trade, we need to acknowledge that it's not actually legal. The Golden State Warriors are over the second tax apron, which means they can only take back 110 percent of what they send out; LeBron makes so much that these four are not quite enough to get there. Still, let's engage with it as if it's a viable deal.
The Lakers slam the door shut on their chances of contending, but that door was only slightly cracked open to begin with. What they do get is instantly younger. Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Davis are in their prime, while Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Austin Reaves would form a young core to build around. If LeBron says he wants to leave, this is a solid return.