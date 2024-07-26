Draymond Green proves team-first mindset in shock involvement in Warriors trade plans
Given some of his on-court (and off-court) antics over the past couple of years, one could argue Draymond Green doesn't always have the Golden State Warriors best interests in mind.
The veteran forward missed considerable time last season for two seperate suspensions, proving crucial in the Warriors inability make the 2024 playoffs. But at the very of heart of things, Green's had a defining impact on the franchise that's seen far more good than bad as a four-time champion.
The mutual respect between Green and Golden State remains very much intact, with that once again displayed in recent trade discussions that's seen the 34-year-old potentially sacrifice his own future for the good of the franchise.
Draymond Green has revealed he talked the Golden State Warriors out of a win-now move labelled as a "bad trade" in the long run
Speaking on the Club 520 podcast with Jeff Teague, Green disclosed that "we (Warriors) was just about to make some trades last week" before he offered his own opinion of the short and long-term implications.
"It'll help me right now in my career these last couple years and stuff. But I've always spoke to y'all from a place of what's best for this organization. I won't stop now. That's a bad trade. Don't do that trade. I disagree with it, although it's going to help me right now."- Draymond Green
One can only speculate on what the trade may have involved, but there's little doubt that Golden State continue to grapple with how much of their young talent and future picks they should sacrifice in a win-now trade this offseason.
The Warriors tried to lure Paul George to the Bay prior to free agency, only for the L.A. Clippers to reject any and all trade scenarios. They're now focused on 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen, with the waiting game continuing on whether Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz will be ultimately willing to move on from their best player.
It's not the first time Green has spoke the franchise out of a potential trade in the last six months. After reports emerged of Golden State's attempt to make a shock deal for LeBron James at February's mid-season trade deadline, Green revealed that he'd told owner Joe Lacob not to make the move if it included young forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Whether it's the right or wrong approach to take, the much-maligned Green must be commended for keeping the long-term future of the Warriors in sight rather than focusing purely on his own personal interests.