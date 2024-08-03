Young guard reportedly weighing up Warriors offer after strong Summer League
Following strong Summer League performances with the Golden State Warriors, young guard Ethan Thompson is reportedly weighing up a number of offers in America and abroad.
Thompson was a key part of the Warriors near-perfect Summer League campaign that saw the team win seven-straight games before a close semi-final loss to the Miami Heat in Las Vegas.
The Golden State Warriors are hoping they can add Ethan Thompson to their G League program after an impressive Summer League
The 25-year-old averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals in 21 minutes per game during Summer League, having shot 44.4% from the floor and 35.7% from three-point range.
Joseph Reboyras of Primera Hora has reported that Golden State "requested a transfer letter from the National Superior Basketball (BSN)" to obtain Thompson's services for their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz next season.
After going undrafted in 2021, Thompson has played in the G League over the last three years, including last season with the Mexico City Capitanes where he averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
However, the Puerto Rican is unsure of whether he wants to return to the G League (possibly for the Warriors) or take up an offer overseas where he has deals on the table in Australia, Russia and elsewhere in Europe.
“(The Warriors) have liked me as a player for a while now. Obviously, they’re going to keep me on their radar and hopefully in the future I can play with them or another team in the league," Thompson told Reboyras in a recent interview.
Thompson is currently playing for the Manati Bears of Puerto Rico's BSN League, but hasn't played since May given the Summer League experience and training sessions with other NBA teams, per Reboyras.
The Warriors already signed Daeqwon Plowden to a two-way contract during Summer League, while Jackson Rowe agreed to a training camp deal afterwards with the expectation he'll be with Santa Cruz again next season.