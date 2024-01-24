Hawks vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Fade Atlanta)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Warriors-Atlanta Hawks matchup in the NBA on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are back in action for the first time since the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
Golden State has struggled at home, covering the spread in just five of its 17 games as a home favorite this season.
However, the Hawks are without star guard Trae Young and enter this game as the worst team against the spread in the NBA this season. After a lengthy layoff, can Golden State bounce back with a win?
Here's a look at the latest odds and my best bet for Wednesday night’s matchup:
Hawks vs. Warriors odds, spread and total
Hawks vs. Warriors how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Hawks record: 18-25
- Warriors record: 18-22
Hawks vs. Warriors injury reports
Hawks injury report
- Bruno Fernando – questionable
- Trae Young – out
- Wesley Matthews – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
Warriors injury report
- Gary Payton II – out
- Moses Moody – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Brandin Podziemski – questionable
Hawks vs. Warriors key players to watch
Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray: There’s a chance that Murray is on the move at the deadline, but he’s been thriving as of late with Trae Young sidelined due to a concussion. Murray is averaging 26.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game over his last four matchups.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: This season hasn’t been the best for Curry, and he’s had to deal with a lot of turnover in the rotation – as well as some of his running mates taking a step back. Curry has scored just 22.5 points per game since Christmas Day, shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3 over that stretch.
Hawks vs. Warriors prediction and pick
The Hawks won and covered the spread against the Miami Heat recently, but they’ve followed that up with 21 and 15-point losses.
Without Young, this team lacks offensive firepower after Murray, and the Warriors should be fresh (in terms of their legs) heading into this game.
You also have to wonder how much motivation there is on the Warriors side to honor Milojević with a win in this game.
The Hawks are just 5-10 against the spread as road dogs this season, so neither team has performed well against the spread in this spot.
I’ll take a shot on Golden State to cover this with Young out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
