Hornets vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, Feb. 23 (Lay it with the red-hot Warriors)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Hornets-Warriors.
Who are these Hornets? Charlotte hadn’t won two games in a row until November but has rattled off four straight with three at home leading up to the All-Star break before Thursday’s 115-107 win over Utah on the road. It was Charlotte’s first road win in a month and they’ll try to ride that momentum into Friday’s matchup at Golden State.
The Warriors are playing well, too, opening up the back stretch of the regular season with a 128-110 victory over the Lakers. Golden State has won nine of its last 11 games overall to climb two games over .500 for the first time since November. Can Golden State pull away?
Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s San Francisco showdown with a best bet.
Hornets vs. Warriors odds, spread and total
Hornets vs. Warriors how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Hornets record: 14-41
- Warriors record: 28-26
Hornets vs. Warriors injury report
Charlotte Hornets
- No injuries to report
Golden State Warriors
- Gary Payton II (illness): questionable
Hornets vs. Warriors key players to watch
Hornets
Miles Bridges: The 25-year-old decided to stay in Charlotte earlier this month despite his name being floated around in NBA Trade Deadline rumors. After deciding not to approve any trades, Bridges has continued his career year with 20-plus points in three of the four games in Charlotte’s current win streak. Bridges had a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double in Thursday’s road victory over the Jazz.
Warriors
Klay Thompson: Can one-half of the Splash Brothers turn his season around? Thompson is averaging 17 points per game, his lowest scoring output since 2013, and is shooting a career-low 37.2% from the field. Thompson buried 7-of-13 triples in the final game before the All-Star break against Utah, but opened the second half of the season with a 1-of-9 performance from the field, scoring just three points, in Thursday’s win over the Lakers.
Hornets vs. Warriors prediction and pick
Charlotte is one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, so it’s a little puzzling how the Hornets have been able to win in Minnesota and Utah over the last month. Can they possibly go into Golden State and shock the Warriors?
It seems more likely that Charlotte’s season-long road splits will highlight Friday’s matchup. Charlotte is tied with Atlanta for the worst ATS record on the road this season (9-17) and struggles offensively away from home, ranking 28th in the NBA in away scoring at just 108.2 points per game. The Warriors are fourth in the NBA in Net Rating over the last 10 games as Golden State tries to lock up a Play-In Tournament spot and potentially catch the Mavericks or Suns for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Golden State’s top-10 home scoring offense against a Charlotte team that is last in the NBA in defensive rating and ranks 24th in scoring on the road. Golden State has covered in nine of its last 11 games. Lay it with the Warriors.
