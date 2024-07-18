How many championships does Stephen Curry have? A look at every NBA Finals appearance
How many rings does Stephen Curry have?
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has become synonymous with the NBA over the past decade, having electrified crowds and completely revolutionized the sport of basketball with his unmatched level of three-point shooting.
More than just his mountain of personal accolades though, Curry has proven himself a winner across a decorated Hall of Fame career with the Warriors. Let's take a look at the 36-year-old's individual and team success when it's mattered most at the pointy end of NBA seasons.
Stephen Curry career overview
The son of former long-time NBA player Dell, Curry attended the relatively small Davidson College for three years where he averaged over 25 points per game including 28.6 in his junior season that saw him the NCAA's scoring leader and named a consensus first team All-American.
Curry was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, with the Minnesota Timberwolves having famously passed over him in favor of two other point guards, Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, with the previous two selections.
Now 15 years into his NBA career, Curry has built an indelible legacy featuring a long list of individual achievements. He won back-to-back NBA MVPs in 2015 and 2016, with the latter making him the first unanimous MVP in league history. He's a 10x All-Star, has made the All-NBA First Team on four occassions, the Second Team an additional four times, and the Third Team twice including this past 2023-24 season.
Curry was All-Rookie First Team in 2010, is a 2x scoring champion, was the NBA steals leader in 2016, and is a member of the 50-40-90 club and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He has won the league's three-point shooting contest at All-Star weekend twice, and most recently won the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award for 2024.
How many rings does Stephen Curry have?
Stephen Curry has won four rings as the key piece to a Golden State Warriors dynasty that's seen championships in the following years over the past decade:
2015: 4-2 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers
2017: 4-1 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers
2018: 4-0 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers
2022: 4-2 defeat of the Boston Celtics
2014-15: Baby-Faced Assassin takes down the King
After becoming an All-Star for the first time in the previous season, Curry emerged as one of the league's best players in 2014-15 that saw him win his first MVP award. The "Baby-Faced Assassin" led the Warriors to the Finals with series victories over the New Orleans Pelicans (4-0), Memphis Grizzlies (4-2) and Houston Rockets (4-1), setting up a mouth-watering contest with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
In his Finals debut, Curry would post 26 points and eight assists to help Golden State to an enthralling 108-100 overtime victory at Oracle Arena. The Cavaliers would tie the series in another overtime battle in Game 2, sending the series back to Cleveland tied at 1-1.
Curry had 27 points and six assists in Game 3, but it wasn't enough as the Cavaliers triumphed to take a 2-1 lead. Facing down the barrell of a 3-1 deficit, Curry had another 22 points and seven assists as the Warriors dominated Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.
He would then go off for a then Finals career-high 37 points in Game 5 back at Oracle Arena, before his 25 points in Game 6 helped seal a 4-2 series victory and Golden State's first NBA championship since 1975.
Curry averaged 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the series, having shot 38.5% from three-point range. Despite easily leading the Warriors in points and assists, Finals MVP went to Andre Iguodala who had provided crucial impact after entering the starting lineup in Game 4.
2016-17: Steph gets redemption against LeBron
After falling to James and the Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals, Curry and the Warriors would get their revenge a year later as they claimed their second championship in the space of three years.
Golden State dominated the first two games at Oracle Arena, with Curry posting 28 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in Game 1 followed by 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists (his only career Finals triple-double) in Game 2.
He would have 26 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in Game 3 as the Warriors won 118-113 to take a commanding 3-0 lead. He was quieter but still recorded a double-double in Game 4 as the Cavaliers forced a Game 5 where Curry had 34 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to help wrap up the 4-1 series victory.
Despite averaging 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 38.8% from three-point range, Curry was again beat out for Finals MVP by first-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.
2017-18: Curry continues to be the face of the Warriors dynasty
The Warriors met the Cavaliers in the Finals for the fourth-straight year, with this outcome proving even more comprehensive than that of 12 months ago. Curry led the Warriors with a team-high 29 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Game 1, but it took until overtime to grab a 124-114 victory thanks to James' 51 points for Cleveland.
Once Golden State jumped over that hurdle, it was all one-way traffic. Curry had 33 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 122-103 victory in Game 2, and even one of his worst playoff performances (11 points on 3-of-16 shooting) in Game 3 wasn't enough for the Cavaliers to secure victory.
Curry bounced back immediately, posting 37 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks to help the Warriors to a series sweep and their third championship in four years. While he averaged 27.5 points (41.5% three-point shooting), 6.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the series, Curry would regret Game 3 that ultimately cost him Finals MVP that went to Durant for the second-straight season.
Despite Durant's stature as back-to-back Finals MVP, Curry was still viewed by most as the face of the team. That perspective undoubtedly played a role in Durant's decision to leave the franchise after three seasons at the end of 2019.
2021-2022: Curry's crowning moment solidifies his legacy
While Curry had produced big numbers in the Finals previously, many still viewed him as a superstar who had won three championships but who was glaringly missing a Finals MVP, not to mention that many still counted the meltdown in 2016 against him.
That would all change in 2022 when Curry solidified his legacy with an inspiring display against the league's best defense that season in the Boston Celtics. Curry had 34 points on 7-of-14 three-point shooting in Game 1, but the Warriors surrendered a double-digit lead in the second-half (and homecourt advantage) in a 120-108 defeat.
Curry had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals as Golden State easily responded in Game 2, but the his 31 points (6-of-11 three-point shooting) in Game 3 wasn't enough as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead on their home floor.
In a near must-win Game 4, Curry produced his signature performance that will live in the memory of all NBA fans. He had 43 points (14-of-26 from the floor, 7-of-14 from three), 10 rebounds and four assists as Golden State came from behind to silence TD Garden and tie the series at 2-2.
His 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists in Game 5 was less exhilarating, but nevertheless his teammates stood up to protect home floor ahead of Game 6 where Curry again took over. A 34-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance completed the masterpiece, with Curry famously pointing to his ring finger after another three midway through the third quarter.
This time Curry got his elusive Finals MVP, having averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting a remarkable 43.7% from three-point range. From that point his place as one of the league's greatest ever players could never be argued against.
How many times has Stephen Curry made the NBA Finals?
Stephen Curry has made the NBA Finals on six occasions, winning the championship four times (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022), while losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
Curry and the Warriors had reached the 2016 Finals after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals, only to suffer a 3-1 fall themselves as the Cavaliers saluted for their first and only championship in franchise history.
Curry's career-high scoring in the NBA Finals came in Game 3 of 2019, but his 47 points, eight rebounds and seven assists weren't enough as the Raptors won 123-109. Key injuries to star teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson would help Toronto overcome Golden State in a 4-2 series victory.
What was Stephen Curry's best championship performance?
The 2022 NBA Finals was undoubtedly Curry's crowning moment, particularly in Game 4 where he essentially ripped away Boston's grip on the Larry O'Brien Trophy with a stunning 43-point performance.
Curry's 31 threes in the series are the most in any NBA Finals, having broken the previous record he held after making 25 in 2015. Per NBA.com, he also became just the fourth player in history to average at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in multiple Finals series.
What was Stephen Curry's best season that didn’t end with a ring?
Curry's best season that didn't end with a championship ring came in 2015-16 where he became the first (and still only) unanimous MVP in NBA history. It was his second-straight MVP award after averaging 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals during the regular season, while shooting an extraordinary 50.4% from the floor and 45.4% from three-point range.
The Warriors broke the Chicago Bulls regular season win-loss record having gone 73-9, but they lost the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers after holding a 3-1 advantage.