"I don't love the idea" - Steve Kerr drops major hint on Warriors starting lineup
As the trio of Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield seemingly battle to win a spot next to Stephen Curry in the back court, there's also huge question marks on how the Golden State Warriors front court will shape up as training camp gets underway in Hawaii.
Discussion during the offseason has largely centered on which of the four primary options misses out on a starting role -- Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga or Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Steve Kerr doesn't love the idea of Draymond Green playing significant minutes as the Warriors center
As expected, Kerr confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that Green will start, even if there's an argument to be made for a radical lineup shift that sees the veteran move into a sixth man role. That transition will probably happen at some point before the 34-year-old's career is out, but evidently it's not on the horizon quite yet.
But Kerr is still uncertain on whether Green will start at power forward or center, leaving a significant decision that will drastically alter the way the Warriors want to play, and have ripple effects on a number of plays across the roster.
While he may still be deciphering where Green will start, Kerr dropped a fairly significant hint on Wednesday when he stated, "I don't love the idea of Draymond being the starting five and playing heavy minutes there game after game."
Kerr's comments continue a trend that suggests Green will take his customary role at the four, with the Warriors having already outlined their desire to be an elite defense this season. They were that in the final 11 games of last season with the Green/Jackson-Davis tandem, but don't discount veteran Kevon Looney who Kerr noted is "lean and playing really well."
If Green does take the power forward spot, that leaves the small forward position between Wiggins and Kuminga. As outlined here, Kuminga appears the odd man out given early indications, albeit there's an entire training camp and preseason still to play out. Kerr also stated that "JK had a really good day today," while Wiggins has been limited throughout the first two days of training camp due to illness.
They may enter the game as strong favorites, but the Warriors season opener will provide early answers on their front court combination given the Portland Trail Blazers possess talented seven-footers Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan, not to mention former All-Defensive center Robert Williams III.