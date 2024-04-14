Injury report suggests Warriors still undecided on intention for Jazz matchup
The Golden State Warriors have left themselves an opportunity to rest key players, but are yet to confirm their intention for Sunday's final regular season game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center.
Friday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans appeared to eliminate the Warriors' chances of the Western Conference's eighth-seed, but the Sacramento Kings meltdown against the Phoenix Suns means Golden State remain an outside chance to move up from tenth.
Five key players are listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors last regular season game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday
If the Warriors win and both the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers lose, Golden State will finish eight and subsequently have two opportunities to secure a playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament.
Should the Warriors win and only one of the Kings or Lakers lose, Golden State will finish ninth and host the 9/10 Play-In elimination game. If the Warriors lose and/or both the Kings and Lakers win, the 2022 NBA champions will remain in tenth.
The issue for the Warriors is that they won't know the results prior, with each of the relevant matchups starting at 3:30 PM PT. Speaking after Friday's loss to the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr hinted players would rest against the Jazz by stating, "I'm much more interested in our ability to be ready for next week."
However, Golden State should at least want to give themselves an opportunity of moving up by winning Sunday's game. Their injury report would suggest they're still undecided on the best approach, with a number of stars questionable but only Gary Payton II a confirmed out as he deals with a calf issue.
Veterans Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul are all questionable, having each played heavy minutes in Friday's loss. Jonathan Kuminga is also questionable after missing against the Pelicans due to a Pelvic contusion.
The Warriors' plans may also change as the game progresses, with eyes certainly to be on what's happening in Sacramento and Los Angeles as the regular season reaches its conclusion.