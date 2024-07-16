NBA insider forecasts potential clarity on future of Warriors rising star
The offseason has brought further uncertainty on the future of Jonathan Kuminga, with the former seventh overall pick set to enter a critical fourth season in the league.
Kuminga had a breakout second half of the season but ended it outside the Warriors' starting lineup, leaving conjecture on his role going forward amid constant trade speculation as the franchise chases Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
There could be further details of a contract extension for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga by the end of the month
Kuminga has now become extension eligible ahead of the final year of his rookie deal, with the 21-year-old able to sign a maximum five-year contract worth up to $224 million. While it's unlikely he'll command a max deal right now, the talented forward could still garner in excess of $30 million per season.
Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe hinted that more could be known on the potential of a Kuminga extension by the end of the month.
"Let me say this. Kuminga is eligible for an extension now. It's July 15th right now. I'll be surprised if we haven't heard something about Kuminga negotiations, talks, status by August 1st. Because I think it's kind of go time one way or the other on the Kuminga issue."- Zach Lowe
Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke about the desire to extend both Kuminga and fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody to extensions last week, but that could be complicated by the pair's potential involvement in a trade for Markkanen.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Warriors have offered the Jazz Moody and a haul of future picks, but that Utah has also asked for Kuminga and last year's 19th overall pick Brandin Podziemski.
That may make extensions for Kuminga and Moody unlikely, at least until clarity on the Markkanen situation emerges by August 6. An agreement with both will also be determined by how each party views their current value in relation to what they believe they can do next season.
Perhaps Kuminga is confident he can develop into a max level player in a similar vein to 2021 draftees Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner. If an extension isn't reached before the start of the season, Kuminga and/or Moody will automatically enter restricted free agency next offseason.