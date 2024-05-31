Reported interest in recently fired coach proves Warriors want more than roster change
While almost all the focus has been on the Golden State Warriors playing roster since their season ended last month, it appears the franchise desires more than just player changes after missing the playoffs.
The Warriors are expected to see a number of roster changes as they target a big-name acquisition in the coming months, but the notable targets may extend beyond the court and onto the bench alongside head coach Steve Kerr.
The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in adding former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham as an assistant to Steve Kerr
Golden State have been quick to enter conversations with former Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham after he was fired at the start of the month. However, the Warriors' interest in Ham isn't expected to come to fruition according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater on Thursday.
"The Warriors had some conversation with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in recent weeks, per league sources. That isn’t expected to materialize. But it is a signal of the Warriors’ desire to add a big-name assistant, and indications are they are in search of either a former head coach or former player to fill the role."- Anthony Slater
Even if Ham turns down Golden State's advances, the interest is a clear indication of the Warriors' aim to revitalize not only the roster but the coaching staff with the addition of an experienced, respected voice in the locker room.
After being an NBA assistant for over a decade, Ham led the Lakers to a 94-70 win-loss record in his two years as head coach, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals following a second-round victory over the Warriors last season.
Golden State appear set to add at least one big name assistant coach this offseason, and potentially two if Kenny Atkinson wins the role to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowkski reported on Wednesday that the Cavaliers had secured permission to interview Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans James Borrego as the two top candidates for the vacant role.