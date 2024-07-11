Intriguing trade proposal sees Warriors flip young wing for former MVP
A flurry of moves in the opening days of free agency has provided the Golden State Warriors with a deep roster at present, providing no favors to young wing Moses Moody whose future remains uncertain this offseason.
The additions of De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield only provide more options for head coach Steve Kerr at the two or the three, making it difficult to see where Moody will fit in should he remain on the roster heading into his fourth year.
A recently proposed trade sees the Golden State Warriors deal Moses Moody to the L.A. Clippers for a former MVP and 9x All-Star
Moody could be the odd one out again, raising more speculation that the 21-year-old may be on the trade block. If that's the case, could the Warriors reconvene with the L.A. Clippers after their failed negotiations on Paul George just prior to free agency?
After the Clippers refused to give up one 9x All-Star in George, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley believes they should give up another in dealing Russell Westbrook for Moody in a straight swap.
"The Clippers clearly aren't planning on bringing Westbrook into next season. Not if they break training camp with James Harden, Bones Hyland and Kevin Porter Jr. all on the roster, at least. If L.A. is as ready to move on as it seems, then flipping Westbrook for a three-and-D wing like Moody would make plenty of sense."- Zach Buckley
As crazy as this sounds, it does actually make a little sense. After losing George, the Clippers could do with adding more wing depth and a player like Moody whose got plenty of upside given his limited opportunity in Golden State.
From a Warriors perspective, they haven't found a replacement backup point guard for the departing Chris Paul, instead appearing to trust in second-year guard Brandin Podziemski. That could be a risky approach, and at least Westbrook would provide an alternative as a high-motor bench player who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists with the Clippers last season.
There's also a number of reasons that suggest this would never happen. First is the fact that Westbrook doesn't overly fit the mould of the Warrior system, even if he should be given plaudits for how he took on a different, far more limited role with the Clippers.
Second is the idea that there could be some left over tension from the George discussions, albeit both may be considerate enough to move past that. Third and perhaps most importantly, Moody and his $5.8 million contract could be a key piece to a different, more important trade for Golden State -- perhaps he's included in a deal for Utah Jazz forward and 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen?
This is not a deal that's likely to eventuate, at least while the Warriors have more immediate trade ambitions that will take priority over a player-for-player transaction that's unlikely to have a significant impact one way or the other.