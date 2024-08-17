Intriguing Warriors rookie seemingly gets first 2K rating before NBA contract
With an intriguing blend of size and shooting ability, there's plenty of excitement about what Quinten Post could become for the Golden State Warriors after being taken with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft.
The seven-foot center recovered from a minor injury to appear in the final two outings of Summer League where he averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a restricted 14.7 minutes per game.
Despite the expectation that he will fill a two-way contract, there's yet to be official confirmation on the Warriors plans for Post entering next season. The two-way spots are currently taken by Pat Spencer, Reece Beekman and Daeqwon Plowden, with the latter having been signed mid Summer League thanks to a number of impressive performances.
Post may not have signed a contract yet, but that hasn't stopped the Dutchman from getting his first NBA 2K rating. Ahead of the release of 2K25, the company officially released ratings for all rookies on Friday, including Post who appears to have received the base of a '68' overall.
Top two picks Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr each received a 75 overall, while Post has the same rating as fellow late second-round pick Bronny James Jr. They are two of 17 players who got the base 68 overall rating.
As a 24-year-old, five-year college prospect, one could argue Post is more NBA-ready than others and should therefore be a higher rating. Trayce Jackson-Davis defied his 69 rating to start NBA 2K24, becoming a hugely impactful player for Golden State and narrowly missing out on All-Rookie Second Team honors.
Perhaps that just signifies the thought (or lack thereof) put into ratings for late second-round draft picks, with 2K undoubtedly and perhaps understandably more concerned with the big names at the top of the board.
While Post is expected to take Beekman's place on a two-way contract, there remains the possibility that he earns a standard deal should the franchise open up the financial flexibility to do so. The Warriors have one roster spot currently available, but are unable to sign Post or anyone else given their position up against the hard-capped first tax apron.