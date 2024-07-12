Jazz could value Warriors' guard over Jonathan Kuminga in Lauri Markkanen trade talks
The Golden State Warriors are currently waiting for the Utah Jazz to decide on the future of Lauri Markkanen, with the 2023 All-Star having been the biggest name in trade speculation over the past week.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater labelled Golden State as still the 'premier' team in Markkanen discussions on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. The San Antonio Spurs are viewed as the next likely destination, with the Sacramento Kings more out of the picture now after their acquisition of 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Young guard Brandin Podziemski could prove the key to unlocking a Lauri Markkanen trade for the Golden State Warriors
Much of the conversation has centered around the Warriors willingness to give up Jonathan Kuminga in a deal for Markkanen. When specifically asked about the young forward on Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs that every player on the roster, outside Stephen Curry, is part of trade talks.
But instead of Kuminga, perhaps more of the focus should revolve around impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post, ESPN's Tim McMahon suggested that last year's 19th overall pick may have to be in the deal more so than Kuminga.
"Educated speculation, I think Podziemski would have to be in the deal. Obviously you're talking about a ton of picks. I don't know how much the Jazz would press on Kuminga. I do think, like, if Podziemski is not in the deal there wouldn't be a deal."- Tim McMahon
There's a major, maybe even defining reason as to why the Jazz may value Podziemski over Kuminga. The latter becomes extension eligible next month where he's likely to garner a deal in excess of $30 million per season starting in 2025-26.
On the other hand, Podziemski is on an incredibly team-friendly rookie deal with still three years remaining at less than $13 million in total. On the court, Podziemski is arguably more versatile, suggesting that he could be a better fit within the rest of Utah's young core.
After earning All-Rookie First Team honors in his rookie season, Podziemski is currently playing for the Warriors in Summer League where he had 15 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 91-90 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.