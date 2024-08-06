Jazz fans left frustrated after fresh report on Warriors pursuit of Lauri Markkanen
After weeks of speculation that had gradually slowed down throughout July, the Golden State Warriors pursuit of Lauri Markkanen is starting to heat up again less than 24 hours from when the Utah Jazz forward becomes extension eligible.
Monday brought a host of fresh new reports on the Markkanen situation, including from The Athletic's Tim Kawakami with a specific Warrior lens on what could happen over the next few days.
Two new developments could provide optimism on the Golden State Warriors hopes of completing a trade for Lauri Markkanen
Much of the recent reporting suggests that Markkanen is happy in Utah and that he is likely to renegotiate and extend his contract with the franchise after August 7, subsequently taking the 2023 All-Star off the trade market until next offseason.
However, Kawakami outlined a couple of fresh developments that provides optimism that a trade could take place. Firstly, he believes that the long-term maximum extension won't be available after August 6 -- the date in which Markkanen can sign but also be eligible to be traded on the final day of the mid-season deadline in February. If the contract offer isn't on the table, the chances of a trade grows significantly.
Perhaps more importantly, Kawakami stated that "my understanding is that Markkanen’s camp is not opposed to him landing with the Warriors" -- that's not only a fresh development, but incredibly important given the 27-year-old, as someone on an expiring contract currently, still holds significant control over his destiny. It's notable that Kawakami also believes the Warriors wouldn't be the only team on the list of Markkanen's favorable trade destinations though.
Kawakami's questioning of Markkanen's wishes drew the ire of Jazz fans who believe the reporting contradicts other recent reports that the Finnish forward (and his family) are happy in Utah and that he'll sign a new deal accordingly.
The entire scenario reiterates that this is still up in the air. The most likely outcome may be that Markkanen simply extends his contract with the Jazz, but there's enough conjecture to suggest a trade could take place. Only Danny Ainge and the Utah front office know their true intentions, with those intentions to be fleshed out once Markkanen becomes extension eligible.
Until then, one thing seems certain across all the latest reporting -- Markkanen won't sign a deal on Tuesday that allows him to be traded at the mid-season deadline. That doesn't particularly mean much unless Ainge and the Jazz pull the deal off the table, potentially opening up a game-changing development that would reignite the Warriors chances of a trade.