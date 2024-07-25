Pair of Jazz roster moves drives conjecture on imminent Warriors trade
Trade speculation on Lauri Markkanen continues to be at the forefront of mind not only for Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz fans, but the entire NBA as potentially the next big domino to fall in the league this offseason.
The potential of a Markkanen move to the Warriors continues to linger ahead of the important August 6 extension date, having only gained more traction among fans on Wednesday thanks to a pair of roster moves by the Jazz.
Could Wednesday's decisions by the Utah Jazz be in preparation for a multi-player trade with the Golden State Warriors?
Utah have chosen to waive forwards Darius Bazley and Kenneth Loften Jr., in doing so opening up two more roster spots after they saw the departure of Kris Dunn last week in a trade that subsequently saw them waive Russell Westbrook.
It's heightened speculation of an imminent trade, with the Jazz likely needing to take in more players than they send out in a Markkanen deal. David J. Smith of Salt City Hoops suggested that it could be a sign of a possible 2-for-1 or 3-1 trade where the franchise will need those roster spots.
The reality is that Utah also made these moves for financial reasons, with both Lofton and Bazley set to make a guaranteed $400,000 each had they been on the roster beyond July 25. That's not to mean it isn't also to create roster spots in readiness for a trade, but the financial aspect is clear reasoning that should lower the jolt of anticipation among fans.
Unless Golden State deal Andrew Wiggins' contract ($26.3 million for next season), any Markkanen trade is likely to feature a combination of their young players -- Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody -- along with future picks and veterans Kevon Looney and/or Gary Payton II as salary filler.
Markkanen is set to to make $18 million next season, though he will likely renegotiate and extend on a bigger number with the Jazz should a trade fail to take place prior to August 6. It would be incredibly difficult for the Warriors to do a renegotiate-and-extend with Markkanen were a trade to eventuate, with the likelihood that they would just try and re-sign the 2023 All-Star in free agency where he's eligible for a five-year, $269 million contract according to GSWCBA on X (formerly Twitter).