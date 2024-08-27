Jonathan Kuminga career-highs: Running through best games of Kuminga's short career
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is set for a monumental fourth year in the NBA.
Not only do the Warriors need Kuminga to step up into being a second offensive star to support Stephen Curry, but the 21-year-old is after a mammoth contract that could pay him in excess of $150 million. Even if Kuminga gets that deal before the start of the season, the pressure will be on to ensure he lives up to the financial faith Golden State will have put in him.
Reflecting on Jonathan Kuminga's career-highs and best games since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2021
Before Kuminga embarks on the most important year of his career, let's look back on the young forward's first three years in the league and some of his best performances.
Career-high 31 points vs. Sacramento Kings
Kuminga's only 30-point performance of his career came against the Sacramento Kings on January 25 earlier this year. His 31 points off the bench came on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. The former seventh overall pick also added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and was a +16 in his 30 minutes, but it wasn't enough as Golden State lost in a heartbreaker 134-133.
Career-high 12 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Kuminga grabbed six offensive boards as part of a career-high 12 rebound performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 8 last season. He also finished with 24 points in 29 minutes off the bench, yet the Warriors lost 138-136 in overtime.
Career-high seven assists vs. Utah Jazz
Kuminga had arguably the most bizarre game of his career in the final game of last regular season against the Utah Jazz on April 14. Known for his aggressive scoring ability, Kuminga failed to score a single point and only took four total shots in 23 minutes, yet also managed to dish out a career-high seven assists. He had missed seven of the previous 10 games through injury, which may have been a contributing factor in Kuminga wanting to be more of a playmaker than scorer.
Career-high four steals vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Kuminga only has two career games with more than two steals, with that headlined by four steals against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 3, 2023. He also added 19 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, helping Golden State to a 108-99 victory.
Career-high three blocks vs. Chicago Bulls
Kuminga has three career games with three blocked shots, but there's no doubt that the best of those came in his rookie season against the Chicago Bulls on January 14, 2022. Kuminga also had 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting, while adding three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench in a 138-96 win.
Record shooting night vs. Atlanta Hawks
Kuminga exploded into one of the league's most improved players throughout January and February last season, with that showcased in a remarkable performance at home against the Atlanta Hawks on January 24. His 25 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting tied Warrior legend Chris Mullin for most made field goals without a miss, proving the storyline from the 134-112 victory.
Career double-doubles: 8
Kuminga has eight double-doubles throughout the course of his career to date -- two in his rookie season, one in his sophomore season, and five in the most recent season. His best may have come earlier this year against the Brooklyn Nets on February 5, with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks proving pivotal in Golden State's 109-98 victory.